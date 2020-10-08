SC declines Swami Chinmayanand access to copy of law student's statement

The Supreme Court on Thursday set aside an Allahabad High Court's order allowing former Union Minister Swami Chinmayanand to get a copy of a statement recorded by a law student before a magistrate. The LLM student had lodged a rape case in Shahjahanpur against the former BJP MP.

A bench of Justices U U Lalit, Vineet Saran and S Ravindra Bhat allowed an appeal filed by the victim against the High Court's order of November 7, 2019, for handing over the copy of statement recorded under Section 164 of the Criminal Procedure Code during the investigation.

The top court also said that in terms of its previous judgment in 2014, a rape victim's statement should preferably be recorded within 24 hours directly before a woman magistrate.

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) headed by IG rank officer had filed a charge sheet against the 73-year-old former minister in November 2019. It had also filed a charge sheet against the law student studying in a college run by Chinmayanand's trust and three of her alleged associate for extortion as the leader also lodged a counter case alleging blackmail by them.

The top court had in August 2019 took suo motu cognisance of the matter and directed for providing security to the girl after she uploaded a video message on a social media alleging threat to her life and family by the leader.