SC declines to consider plea overt time relaxation for students to pay fee

The Supreme Court on Thursday declined to consider a plea for a direction to the Bar Council of India and the University Grant Commission (UGC) to give time relaxation to students on payment of fees in view of Covid-19 pandemic.

A bench of Justices Ashok Bhushan, R Subhash Reddy and Justice M R Shah, however, gave liberty to the petitioners to approach the jurisdictional High Court for the purpose.

A fourth year law student, Ramey Krishan Rana, contended that the guidelines issued by the UGC and and BCI were unheeded to by Universities.

UGC and BCI on May 27 and July 27 respectively issued regulations for sympathetically dealing with payment by students.

The counsel for the petitioner submitted that petition was filed for larger interest of the students he did not seek forfeiture of fees, but only relaxation.

The court, however, said it had earlier dismissed similar matters. However, the petitioner may approach the High Courts since all Universities, States might have different conditions, and requirements.