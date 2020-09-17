'Will not consider PIL for fee relaxation for students'

SC declines to consider plea overt time relaxation for students to pay fee

Ashish Tripathi
Ashish Tripathi, DHNS, New Delhi,
  • Sep 17 2020, 13:38 ist
  • updated: Sep 17 2020, 13:38 ist
The Supreme Court of India in New Delhi. Credit: PTI File Photo

The Supreme Court on Thursday declined to consider a plea for a direction to the Bar Council of India and the University Grant Commission (UGC) to give time relaxation to students on payment of fees in view of Covid-19 pandemic.

A bench of Justices Ashok Bhushan, R Subhash Reddy and Justice M R Shah, however, gave liberty to the petitioners to approach the jurisdictional High Court for the purpose.

A fourth year law student, Ramey Krishan Rana, contended that the guidelines issued by the UGC and and BCI were unheeded to by Universities.

UGC and BCI on May 27 and July 27 respectively issued regulations for sympathetically dealing with payment by students.

The counsel for the petitioner submitted that petition was filed for larger interest of the students he did not seek forfeiture of fees, but only relaxation.

The court, however, said it had earlier dismissed similar matters. However, the petitioner may approach the High Courts since all Universities, States might have different conditions, and requirements.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Supreme Court
Education
University Grants Commission
Bar Council of India

What's Brewing

Cataclysm of hunger, disease and illiteracy

Cataclysm of hunger, disease and illiteracy

1,20,000 year-old human footprints found in Saudi

1,20,000 year-old human footprints found in Saudi

Erno Rubik is still learning from the Cube he invented

Erno Rubik is still learning from the Cube he invented

The Lead: Karun Chandhok on motorsport and more

The Lead: Karun Chandhok on motorsport and more

 