SC dismisses plea of ex-Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh seeking quashing of FIR registered by CBI

The Supreme Court on Wednesday dismissed a plea of former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh seeking to quash the FIR lodged against him by the CBI in the corruption case.
A bench of Justices DY Chandrachud and M R Shah dismissed the appeal of Deshmukh against the July 22 order of the Bombay High Court saying “no case for interference with the high court verdict is made out”.
The bench said that there is “no error in the judgement” of the high court.
On July 22, the High Court had refused to quash an FIR registered against Deshmukh by the CBI, saying the central agency's probe was ongoing and any interference by the court at this stage was uncalled for.
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
What do we know about booster shots for Covid-19?
KL Rahul jumps 19 spots to 37th in ICC Test rankings
NE sees more cancer cases than rest of the country
400 booked for harassing, molesting Pakistani YouTuber
A break in an arm of the Milky Way galaxy discovered
Progress for Afghan women could disappear overnight
Nearly 2 mn terrorist watchlist records leaked online