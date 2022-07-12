SC extends interim protection to Varavara Rao till hearing on July 19

The Supreme Court on Tuesday extended the period of interim protection from surrender to activist P Varavara Rao till July 19 in the Bhima Koregaon case.

A bench presided over by Justice U U Lalit passed the order for extension of temporary bail granted by the Bombay High Court.

The court passed its order as Solicitor General Tushar Mehta requested for adjournment in the matter.

Mehta said the matter should be kept for Wednesday or Thursday. He said the protection may continue till then.

Senior advocate Anand Grover said he would not come in the way of Mehta's request.

The court said it would extend the protection as it did not want him to be arrested just for the reason that the case could not be heard.

The bench posted the matter for consideration on July 19 at joint request of the counsel.

Rao had challenged the Bombay High Court's order of April 13. The HC had then declined his request to stay at his home in Telangana but extended the period of temporary bail for three months on account of medical reasons.