SC extends interim protection to Varavara Rao till hearing on July 19

SC extends interim protection to Varavara Rao

Rao, in his plea, challenged the high court order as he was not granted an extension of bail despite his advanced age and precarious health condition

Ashish Tripathi, DHNS, New Delhi,
  • Jul 12 2022, 12:11 ist
Poet-social activist Varavara Rao. Credit: PTI File Photo

The Supreme Court on Tuesday extended the period of  interim protection from surrender to activist P Varavara Rao till July 19 in the Bhima Koregaon case.

A bench presided over by Justice U U Lalit passed the order for extension of temporary bail granted by the Bombay High Court.

The court passed its order as Solicitor General Tushar Mehta requested for adjournment in the matter.

Mehta said the matter should be kept for Wednesday or Thursday. He said the protection may continue till then.

Senior advocate Anand Grover said he would not come in the way of Mehta's request.

The court said it would extend the protection as it did not want him to be arrested just for the reason that the case could not be heard.

The bench posted the matter for consideration on July 19 at joint request of the counsel.

Rao had challenged the Bombay High Court's order of April 13. The HC had then declined his request to stay at his home in Telangana but extended the period of temporary bail for three months on account of medical reasons.

 

Varavara Rao
India News
Bhima Koregaon case

