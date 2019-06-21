SC extends restraint order on Puducherry Govt

The Supreme Court on Friday extended its order restraining the Congress government in Union Territory of Puducherry from implementing any Cabinet decision having financial implications.

A bench of Justices Deepak Gupta and Surya Kant posted the matter related to power tussle between Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi and Congress government for hearing on July 10.

The Congress government, represented by senior advocate Kapil Sibal, wanted a modification of the June 4 restraint order, for continuing free ration scheme, preferred not to press its plea till the next date of hearing.

The court indicated to keep the matter for hearing on Monday as the issue related to free distribution of ration to the poor. Sibal, however, said the scheme was not confined to the poor but it included everyone. This scheme has been continuing for the last 10 years, he said.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the UT administrator, contended that this would have financial implications.

The court, however, was inclined to pass the order allowing the Cabinet to take a decision for free ration to the poor.

But Sibal preferred not to press his plea, saying "if the court passed the order allowing it for the poor only, it would amount to judicial intervention into govt policy."

The court then kept the matter arising out of the Madras HC judgement, for hearing on July 10.

