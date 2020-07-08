SC extends stay on coercive action against TV anchor Amish Devgan in multiple FIRs

The Supreme Court on Wednesday extended its stay on investigation against TV journalist Amish Devgan in multiple FIRs lodged against him across the country for his remarks against Sufi Saint Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti.

A bench of Justices A M Khanwilkar and Sanjiv Khanna gave two more weeks time to him to serve notice on complainants on a request made by senior advocate Sidharth Luthra, appearing for Devgan.

The court extended protection to him, initially granted on June 26, on a writ petition filed by him.

The court had then issued notices to Rajasthan, Telangana and Maharashtra, where FIRs were lodged against him.

Devgan has already tendered his apology for his inadvertent remark using name of 'Chishti' in place of 'Khilji' and calling him 'lootera' (plunderer). The TV debate show 'Aar Par' was telecast on June 15.

In his plea, Devgan sought a direction to club multiple cases and transfer those to a court in National Capital Region.