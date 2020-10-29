SC fixes deadline of Dec 31, 2020 to implement judgement on permanent commission to women Army officers

Grant permanent commission to army-women by Dec: SC

Ashish Tripathi
  • Oct 29 2020, 13:04 ist
  • updated: Oct 29 2020, 13:04 ist
The Supreme Court on Thursday set a new deadline of December 31, 2020 for the Union government to grant permanent commission to eligible women Army officers.

A bench presided over by Justice D Y Chandrachud granted more time to the Union government to comprehensively implement the top court's judgement of February this year.

The court had earlier noted that the delay was due to the prevailing Covid-19 pandemic.

The government had then said the decision on permanent commission and command position to eligible officers, recruited in Short Service Commission was at final stage and only formal orders were required to be issued.

In its judgement on February 17, the top court said that the recruitment of women in armed forces was an evolutionary process, and denying them an opportunity on the ground of social norms and physiological features was disturbing. It said change in mindset that women were weak and physically submissive was required in the matter.

women
Indian Army
Permanent Commission

