Constitutional validity of sedition: SC gives more time

SC gives more time to A-G, Centre to reply on plea against Constitutional validity of sedition

The top court had on April 30 issued notice to the Union government in the matter

Ashish Tripathi
Ashish Tripathi, DHNS, New Delhi,
  • Jul 12 2021, 17:08 ist
  • updated: Jul 12 2021, 17:08 ist
Supreme Court of India. Credit: PTI Photo

The Supreme Court on Monday gave two more weeks to the Centre and the Attorney General to file a reply to a plea, questioning the validity of penal provision of sedition for infringing upon the citizens' right to free speech.

A bench of Justices U U Lalit and Ajay Rastogi posted a joint petition filed by journalists Kishorechandra Wangkhemcha and another, for consideration on July 27 as Attorney General K K Venugopal and Solicitor General Tushar Mehta sought time to file their response.

The top court had on April 30 issued notice to the Union government in the matter.

The petitioners claimed that the Supreme Court's judgement in Kedar Nath Singh Versus State of Bihar (1962), which upheld the validity of sedition provision in IPC, may require reconsideration.

The plea claimed sedition as mentioned under Section 124-A of the India Penal Code, with a maximum sentence of life term, was unconstitutional and void for imposing unreasonable restrictions on freedom of speech and expression guaranteed under Article 19 (1)(a) of the Constitution.

Wangkhemcha, who is a journalist from Manipur, has faced several FIRs since 2018 "with a view to silence him". He has remained in jail for 210 days and lost his job. A co-petitioner, Kanhaiya Lal Shukla is a cartoonist from Chandigarh.

The top court had in the Kedar Nath Singh case had then clarified that only those acts, which involved incitement to violence or violence, constituted a seditious act under Section 124-A of the Indian Penal Code.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Supreme Court
sedition law
Constitution of India

Related videos

What's Brewing

Bitter times for Agra’s ‘petha’ industry due to Covid

Bitter times for Agra’s ‘petha’ industry due to Covid

Amit Shah performs aarti at Ahmedabad Rath Yatra

Amit Shah performs aarti at Ahmedabad Rath Yatra

Wes Anderson: The man who made his own film industry

Wes Anderson: The man who made his own film industry

Euro 2020: Italy move closer to record winning streak

Euro 2020: Italy move closer to record winning streak

Venus, Mars & Moon to be in 'conjunction' on July 12-13

Venus, Mars & Moon to be in 'conjunction' on July 12-13

US Spell bee champ stands where few Black children have

US Spell bee champ stands where few Black children have

3 tips for preventing heat stroke

3 tips for preventing heat stroke

3D-printed school tackle Africa's classroom shortage

3D-printed school tackle Africa's classroom shortage

Jafar Panahi's son follows his footsteps to Cannes

Jafar Panahi's son follows his footsteps to Cannes

Champagne and celebrities mark Branson's space flight

Champagne and celebrities mark Branson's space flight

 