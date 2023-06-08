SC relief to Muslim doctor in rape case of Hindu woman

SC grants interim protection from arrest to Muslim doctor in rape case of Hindu woman

The counsel for the woman claimed that this was a case of 'love jihad'.

Ashish Tripathi
Ashish Tripathi, DHNS, New Delhi,
  • Jun 08 2023, 22:09 ist
  • updated: Jun 08 2023, 22:09 ist
Supreme Court of India. Credit: PTI Photo

The Supreme Court on Thursday granted interim protection from arrest to a Muslim doctor from Delhi in a case of raping a Hindu woman on the pretext of marriage.

A vacation bench of Justices Aniruddha Bose and Rajesh Bindal issued notice to the Uttar Pradesh government and the complainant woman seeking their response on the plea.

The court, however, directed Dr Abdul Qadir, not to enter Moradabad, the place of registration of the case, till the next date of hearing. It also told him not to communicate with the woman either directly or indirectly.

Advocate Purnima Jauhari, appearing for the woman complainant, objected to the interim protection.

"The man is a crorepati and the victim apprehends for her life," she said, alleging “this is a case of love jihad.”

The petitioner challenged the Allahabad High Court's May 10 order, dismissing his anticipatory bail application.

The petitioner alleged that it was an attempt to extort Rs one crore from him by turning out a case of “love” into an incident of “love jihad”.

The plea said that the complainant's lawyer was making an endeavour to give a political and religious colour to the whole episode. He claimed the petitioner and woman were in live-in relationship since 2019. However, their relation turned sour, leading to lodging of the FIR on January 10, 2023 on allegation that he herein projected himself as Hindu man with name of Kabir, which is contrary to the records of the case.

In its order, the high court had said that the accused petitioner was not entitled to bail as the activity of the applicant cannot be said in good faith and his promise can also not be said to be bona-fide.

It also relied upon the case diary, which showed that Facebook account of the victim was hacked and obscene material was posted to send a message to the 'Mangetar' of the victim.

