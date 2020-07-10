SC issues notice on cruel practices to ward off animals

SC issues notice to Centre, States on cruel practices to ward off wild animals

Ashish Tripathi
Ashish Tripathi, DHNS,
  • Jul 10 2020, 13:54 ist
  • updated: Jul 10 2020, 13:54 ist
This photograph taken on May 27, 2020 shows policemen and onlookers standing on the banks of the Velliyar River in Palakkad district of Kerala state as a dead wild elephant (C), which was pregnant, is retrieved following injuries caused when locals fed the elephant a pineapple filled with firecrackers as it wondered into a village searching for food. Credit: AFP

The Supreme Court on Friday issued notice to the Centre, Kerala and 12 other states on a PIL against use of explosives and other barbaric and cruel ways for warding off wild elephants and other animals.

A bench of Chief Justice S A Bobde and Justices R Subhash Reddy and A S Bopanna sought a response from the Union government and States including Karnataka on the plea by Shubham Awasthi.

The petitioner sought a declaration that the practices of filling fruits and food items and chalked off sticks to ward off animals be deemed illegal and unconstitutional, in order to provide a life of dignity to animals. 

He also sought a direction for filling up of vacancies of Forest department in their respective States for better management of Animal-Human conflict.

He pointed out that the Constitution recognised the lives and welfare of animals by making it a fundamental duty of the citizens of India to respect and treat all living creatures with compassion.

Referring to the May 27 incident where a pregnant elephant succumbed to injuries caused by eating an explosives-laced pineapple, he said such instances were antithetical to India’s obligations towards the fulfilment of fundamental rights of  animals.

Among others, he sought necessary amendments in the Prevention of Cruelty against Animals Act, 1960 to enhance punishments for causing ill-treatment to animals and make it more stringent according to modern times.

Kerala
elephant
wildlife
Supreme Court

