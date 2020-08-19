SC orders CBI probe into Sushant Singh Rajput death's case

The Supreme Court on Wednesday allowed the CBI to probe mysterious death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput case in Mumbai on June 14.

A single-judge bench of Justice Hrishikesh Roy told the Maharashtra government to cooperate with the CBI investigation, saying it is court-ordered probe now.

Ending days of bickering between Bihar and Maharashtra police, the court said the FIR lodged by the Patna police on July 25 on a complaint by the actor's father K K Singh was valid.

It noted that the Mumbai police did not lodge an FIR in the matter and continued only with the inquest proceedings.

The court's judgement came on a plea filed by Rhea Chakraborty, live-in partner of the actor, to transfer the Patna FIR to Mumbai as the alleged offence took place over there.

Singh had accused Rhea of cheating and swindling off his son's money.

The 34-year-old actor was alleged to have committed suicide at his Bandra flat in Mumbai.

On a recommendation by the Bihar government, the CBI has already taken over the probe.