SC seeks SEC reply on Andhra govt appeal against HC quashing ordinance on chief's tenure

PTI
PTI,
  • Jun 10 2020, 14:19 ist
  • updated: Jun 10 2020, 14:19 ist
A bench of Chief Justice S A Bobde and Justices A S Bopanna and Hrishikesh Roy refused to stay the order and sought response from the SEC and Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar, who was restored as state poll panel chief.

The Supreme Court Wednesday issued notice to State Election Commission (SEC) and others on an appeal of the Andhra Pradesh government against the recent high court order striking down an ordinance curtailing the tenure of the state poll panel chief from five years to three.

On May 29, the high court had struck down the Ordinance promulgated on April 10 by the Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy government, curtailing the tenure of the SEC from five to three years.

It also quashed a Government Order appointing retired judge V Kanagaraj as the new chief and restored retired bureaucrat Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar as chief of the state poll panel.

Justice V Kanagaraj, a retired judge of the Madras High Court, had assumed charge as the SEC on April 11, replacing Ramesh Kumar.

The High Court had delivered the judgment on a batch of writ petitions, including the one by Ramesh Kumar, challenging the Ordinance and the appointment of a new SEC.

The YSR Congress government had on April 10 abruptly removed Ramesh Kumar from the post by promulgating the ordinance, amending the AP Panchayat Raj Act, 1994, curtailing the tenure of the SEC to three years from five. 

Supreme Court
state election commission
Andhra Pradesh
S A Bobde
Jaganmohan Reddy
YSR Congress

