SC seeks status report on plea alleging financial assistance for pregnant, lactating women stopped during lockdown

The Supreme Court on Tuesday asked the Union government to file a status report on a plea contending Rs 6,000 sanctioned for pregnant and lactating women under Janani Suraksha Yojna had stopped during the period of lockdown.

Janani Suraksha Yojana (JSY) is a safe motherhood National Rural Health Mission that provides financial assistance for delivery and postnatal care.

A bench of Chief Justice S A Bobde and Justices R Subhash Reddy and A S Bopanna issued notice to the Centre on a plea made by the Peoples Union for Civil Liberties (PUCL).

Senior Advocate Colin Gonsalves submitted that the issue was important due to child and women mortality rates.