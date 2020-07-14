SC seeks report on stoppage of monetary help to mothers

SC seeks status report on plea alleging financial assistance for pregnant, lactating women stopped during lockdown

Ashish Tripathi
Ashish Tripathi, DHNS,
  • Jul 14 2020, 16:18 ist
  • updated: Jul 14 2020, 16:18 ist
Credit: PTi

The Supreme Court on Tuesday asked the Union government to file a status report on a plea contending Rs 6,000 sanctioned for pregnant and lactating women under Janani Suraksha Yojna had stopped during the period of lockdown.

Janani Suraksha Yojana (JSY) is a safe motherhood National Rural Health Mission that provides financial assistance for delivery and postnatal care.

A bench of Chief Justice S A Bobde and Justices R Subhash Reddy and A S Bopanna issued notice to the Centre on a plea made by the Peoples Union for Civil Liberties (PUCL).

Senior Advocate Colin Gonsalves submitted that the issue was important due to child and women mortality rates.

 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Supreme Court
Mothers
Coronavirus lockdown

What's Brewing

Free pizza, 75-foot statue: Battle for next Tesla plant

Free pizza, 75-foot statue: Battle for next Tesla plant

Fast walkers may be at lower risk of severe Covid-19

Fast walkers may be at lower risk of severe Covid-19

HIV, TB, malaria deaths may surge amid Covid-19: Study

HIV, TB, malaria deaths may surge amid Covid-19: Study

The young seek greener pastures, Cong heads to blame?

The young seek greener pastures, Cong heads to blame?

 