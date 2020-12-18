SC sends notice to Kumal Kamra, Rachita Taneja in contempt case

The Supreme Court on Friday issued show-cause notice to stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra and another comic artist Rachita Taneja on a batch of petitions seeking contempt action against them over their tweets mocking the top court.

A bench of Justices Ashok Bhushan, R Subhash Reddy and M R Shah sought a reply from both the artists as to why contempt proceedings should not be initiated against them. The court gave them six weeks time for the purpose.

The court had on Thursday reserved its order in the matter.

After taking mandatory consent from the Attorney General, petitioners Abhyudaya Mishra, Shrirang Katneshwarkar, Skand Bajpai filed contempt petitions against Kamra and Aditya Kashyap against Taneja.

Kamra had posted "objectionable tweets" against the Supreme Court and its judges, including Justice D Y Chandrachud for taking up bail plea by Republic TV's Editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami on November 11.

Similarly, following the top court's order granting bail to Goswami, Taneja through a Twitter handle @sanitarypanels posted a number of tweets including one in which she described the Supreme Court as "Sanghi Court of India".

Another tweet posted by her in August alleged to quid pro quo due to nomination of former CJI Ranjan Gogoi to Rajya Sabha and the Ayodhya case judgement by a five-judge bench in November, 2019.