SC stays HC order on bail to DHFL promoters

The Supreme Court on Thursday stayed Bombay HC's order granting default bail to DHFL promoters Kapil and Dheeraj Wadhawan in the money laundering case.

The Yes Bank fraud case is being investigated by the Enforcement Directorate.

A bench of Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul, Ajay Rastogi and Aniruddha Bose issued notice to the two on a petition filed by the Enforcement Directorate.

The court sought a response from the promoters of Dewan Housing Finance Ltd within a period of two weeks and rejoinder from the agency two weeks thereafter.

It put the matter for consideration on October 7.

The ED was represented by Additional Solicitor General V Raju Surya Prakash and the Wadhawans by senior advocates Mukul Rohatgi and Amit Desai.

The HC had on August 20 bail both the Wadhawans after noting that the ED had failed to file the charge sheet against them within a statutory period of 60 days. They were arrested on May 14.

Both of them could not be released due to their pending case against the CBI.