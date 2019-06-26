SC stays order allowing Rajeev Saxena to travel abroad

The Supreme Court on Wednesday stayed the Delhi High Court's order allowing foreign travel of AgustaWestland chopper scam accused-turned-approver Rajeev Saxena for medical purposes.

A bench of Justices Sanjiv Khanna and B R Gavai issued a notice to him as Solicitor General Tushar Mehta objected to his travel saying certain new facts surfaced on violations of Income Tax and Black money laws.

"A meeting was held with CBI and ED officers, it has come to light that the I-T department has reported benami and black money violations. It has asked CBI to lodge an FIR," he said.

Saxena is an approver and he may not come back, Mehta added.

On this, the court told senior advocate V Sekhar, appearing for Saxena that it would issue notice, returnable in three weeks.

It also directed that Saxena may be examined by a medical board to be set by the AIIMS director here to ascertain his treatment.

The court put the matter for consideration on July 18.

On Tuesday, the court had asked Saxena, as to who would stand surety for him and what would be the amount of money that they would be ready to deposit, to ensure that he would return from his travel abroad for medical purposes.

On Wednesday, it found the answer from him was ambiguous in this regard.

Appearing for the Enforcement Directorate, Mehta strongly opposed the permission granted to him to travel abroad, saying he does not have any roots in the country.

“The medical treatment is available here. He is accused of very serious scam. We will provide best treatment. His presence would be necessary at the time of cognisance and framing of charges,” he said.

The Delhi High Court had on June 10 allowed Saxena to go abroad for treatment for blood cancer and other ailments.

The high court had given relief to Saxena, noting that he had already been granted bail on medical grounds, before being pardoned and made an approver.

A director of two Dubai-based firms -- UHY Saxena and Matrix Holdings -- Saxena was one of the accused named in the charge sheet filed by the ED in the Rs 3,600-crore AgustaWestland scam.