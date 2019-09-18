SC to conclude hearing in Ayodhya dispute by Oct 18

The Supreme Court on Wednesday said it may conclude hearing in the Ayodhya dispute case by October 18 as per schedule given by counsel from Muslim and Hindu sides.

The top court's observations meant that the five-judge would get one month's time to finalise judgement, if that remains the scenario. Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi, who headed the bench, is to demit office on November 17.

In a related development, the top court said the parties, keen to resolve the issue through mediation, can go ahead with it. The mediation proceedings would have to remain as confidential, it added.

The hearing of the matter, on other hand, would continue, CJI Gogoi said, since it has already reached an advanced stage.

Senior advocate Rajeev Dhavan, who represented the Muslims side, indicated the schedule to conclude arguments after interacting with other counsel.

The top court had on Tuesday asked the counsels for both Hindu and Muslim parties in the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute case to inform it about the tentative "time schedule" for concluding their arguments.

The hearing in the case before the bench, also comprising Justices S A Bobde, D Y Chandrachud, Ashok Bhushan and S A Nazeer, entered 26 th day on Wednesday.

The Allahabad High Court, in its judgment of 2010, had partitioned the 2.77-acre disputed land equally among Sunni Waqf Board, Nirmohi Akhara and Ram Lalla.

Fourteen appeals have been filed in the Supreme Court against the verdict.