SC to live stream 5-judge proceedings from Tuesday

In a path breaking decision, the Supreme Court is all set to live stream its Constitution bench proceedings from Tuesday.

The proceedings can be accessed at: webcast.gov.in/scindia/

Three separate five-judge Constitution benches are scheduled to assemble on Tuesday.

Also read | Will have own platform to live-stream proceedings: SC

A five-judge bench presided over by Chief Justice would continue to hear the validity of 10 per cent quota for Economically Weaker Sections in jobs and education.

A separate five-judge bench led by Justice D Y Chandrachud would take up a matter related to control of services in an ongoing tussle between Delhi and the Union government.

Another five-judge bench headed by Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul would hear the validity of All India Bar Examination.

Notably, the top court had in 'Swapnil Tripathi' (2018) favoured adopting live streaming of proceedings in important cases.

In June, last year, Supreme Court Judge and Chairperson of e-Committee, Justice D Y Chandrachud had written a letter to all Chief Justices of the High court seeking inputs and suggestions on the draft model rules for live-streaming and recording of court proceedings.