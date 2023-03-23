SCBA cannot assert entire right over SC land for constructing lawyers' chambers: Apex court

The Supreme Court on Thursday held that the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) cannot assert its rights over entire 1.33 acres of land allotted for the court archives to build chamber blocks for lawyers, saying these issues cannot be decided on judicial side.

A bench of Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul and P S Narasimha also did not agree to another contention by the SCBA to acquire bungalows around the Supreme Court at Bhagwandas Road here, including the Foreign Correspondents Club.

The CJI pronounced the judgement on a writ petition filed by the SCBA. He said these are matters to be decided on administrative side after consulting all stakeholders and by taking a holistic view.

On March 17, the court had said it would not bulldoze the government's authority by passing judicial orders for allotment of land for lawyers chambers.