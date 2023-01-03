PM urges scientists to work to make India self reliant

Scientific community should work to make India 'aatma nirbhar': PM Modi at ISC

He cited the country's growing energy needs and urged the scientific community to forge such innovations in the field as may benefit the country

PTI
PTI,
  • Jan 03 2023, 13:13 ist
  • updated: Jan 03 2023, 13:13 ist
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the 108th Indian Science Congress. Credit: PTI Photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that India's scientific community should work to make India 'aatma nirbhar' (self reliant).

Development in science should be aimed at fulfilling India's needs, and this should be the inspiration for our scientific community, he said in his address to the Indian Science Congress, being held in Nagpur, via video conferencing.

He cited the country's growing energy needs and urged the scientific community to forge such innovations in the field as may benefit the country.

Read | More investment in science, research the way forward: NIAS Director

Since India is home to 17-18 per cent of world population, progress of such a large number of people will lead to a surge in global advancement as well, he said.

India today is using scientific means for progress and its consequences are visible, he said, noting that India jumped to 40th rank in the global innovation index from 81 in 2015 in a list of 130 countries.

Scientific attempts can turn into big achievements when it steps out of lab to reach "zameen" (ground), when its impact ranges from global to grassroots, and when the changes are visible in research as well as real life, he said.

 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Science News
Narendra Modi
India News
Indian Science Congress

What's Brewing

Odisha: Another Russian found dead, third in fortnight

Odisha: Another Russian found dead, third in fortnight

TN to get India’s first vertical lift bridge off Pamban

TN to get India’s first vertical lift bridge off Pamban

US may execute its first openly transgender woman

US may execute its first openly transgender woman

DH Toon | Spelling out 'demon'etisation in dissent

DH Toon | Spelling out 'demon'etisation in dissent

I want my father and brother back: UK's Prince Harry

I want my father and brother back: UK's Prince Harry

 