SCO Summit Live: India stresses resolving outstanding issues on LAC
updated: May 05 2023, 08:27 ist
08:23
India-China border stable, both sides should push for its further cooling, easing; Chinese FM Qin to Jaishankar
Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang reiterated that the situation at the India-China border is generally stable and both sides should consolidate the present achievements and strictly abide by the relevant agreements while pushing for further cooling and easing of the conditions for sustainable peace and tranquillity at the frontier.
08:21
China assures Russia, India of deepening 'cooperation'
Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang assured his Russian and Indian counterparts of deepening bilateral ties, promising that "coordination and cooperation" will only grow stronger, in a show of solidarity with two of China's biggest neighbours.
08:00
Jaishankar-Qin meet: India stresses resolving outstanding issues on LAC, China calls for raising mutual trust
India stressed on mutual withdrawal of the front-line troops from the remaining face-off points along its Line of Actual Control (LAC) with China in eastern Ladakh, as External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and his counterpart from the communist country,Qin Gang, had a meeting in Goa on Thursday.
No Jaishankar-Bilawal meeting scheduled, India to call for action against sponsors of terrorism in SCO meet
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar may call upon the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) to hold the sponsors of terrorism accountable when he will host his counterparts from the other member nations of the bloc, including Bilawal Bhutto Zardari of Pakistan, for a meeting in Goa on Friday.
Jaishankar exchanged pleasantries with Bilawal during a dinner he hosted for the foreign ministers of the SCO nations on Thursday. He, however, is unlikely to hold a bilateral meeting with his counterpart from the neighbouring country.
