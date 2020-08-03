Search ops to trace Army jawan missing since Aug 1

Search operation launched to trace Territorial Army jawan missing since August 1

PTI
PTI,
  • Aug 03 2020, 19:02 ist
  • updated: Aug 03 2020, 19:02 ist

A search operation was launched on Monday to trace a Territorial Army (TA) jawan who is suspected to have been abducted by militants in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district, an Army spokesperson said here.

Rifleman Shakir Manzoor of 162 Battalion (TA) went missing on Sunday and his vehicle was found abandoned and burnt in south Kashmir's Kulgam, he said.

It is suspected that the soldier, a resident of neighbouring Shopian district, has been abducted by militants, the spokesperson said.

The Army has launched an operation to trace him, he added. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Indian Army
search operations
India

What's Brewing

A Florida teen’s troubled online path

A Florida teen’s troubled online path

Black women's 'carpe diem' moment in politics

Black women's 'carpe diem' moment in politics

The Lead: Javagal Srinath on his journey in cricket

The Lead: Javagal Srinath on his journey in cricket

What back to school might look like amid Covid-19 in US

What back to school might look like amid Covid-19 in US

TikTok ban? Creators and fans are big mad

TikTok ban? Creators and fans are big mad

From outbreak to surrender: WWII in the Pacific

From outbreak to surrender: WWII in the Pacific

 