'Security personnel manhandled women parliamentarians'

PTI, New Delhi,
  • Nov 25 2019, 13:15pm ist
Five-time Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury. (PTI file photo)

Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Monday alleged that women parliamentarians were "manhandled" in the Lok Sabha when they were protesting in the Well of the House over the Maharashtra government formation.

Congress members jostled with the marshals in the Lok Sabha when they stormed the Well of the House carrying placards, leading to adjournment of Parliament proceedings.

"Security personnel manhandled our women parliamentarians. We have never experienced this inside Parliament. We will be waiting to see what action is been taken against responsible people," Chowdhury told reporters.

