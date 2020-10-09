Sena can contest in about 50 seats in Bihar Assembly polls, says Sanjay Raut

Shiv Sena can contest in around 50 seats in the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections 2020, Sanjay Raut said on Friday.
He added that Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray and state minister Aaditya Thackeray will address virtual rallies.
Shiv Sena can contest in around 50 seats in the upcoming #BiharElections2020. Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray and state minister Aaditya Thackeray will address virtual rallies: Sanjay Raut, Shiv Sena pic.twitter.com/o3u7WajPhB
— ANI (@ANI) October 9, 2020
More to follow...
