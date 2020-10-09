Sena can contest in about 50 seats in Bihar polls: Raut

Sena can contest in about 50 seats in Bihar Assembly polls, says Sanjay Raut

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Oct 09 2020, 12:51 ist
  • updated: Oct 09 2020, 12:51 ist
Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut. Credit: PTI Photo

Shiv Sena can contest in around 50 seats in the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections 2020, Sanjay Raut said on Friday. 

He added that Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray and state minister Aaditya Thackeray will address virtual rallies. 

More to follow...

