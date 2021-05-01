Poonawalla's SII to produce vaccine outside India

Serum Institute CEO Adar Poonawalla plans to start vaccine production outside India: Report

Reuters
Reuters,
  • May 01 2021, 06:38 ist
  • updated: May 01 2021, 07:35 ist
Adar Poonawalla, chief executive officer of the Serum Institute of India. Credit: Reuters File Photo

Adar Poonawalla, chief executive officer of the Serum Institute of India, told the Times newspaper in the UK that he is planning to start vaccine production in countries outside India.

"There's going to be an announcement in the next few days," he was quoted as saying by the newspaper in an interview published on Friday, when asked whether Britain would be included in those countries. 

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Serum Institute of India
COVID-19
Coronavirus
Adar Poonawalla
Covishield
Coronavirus vaccine

Related videos

What's Brewing

What we know about the deadly stampede in Israel

What we know about the deadly stampede in Israel

Maradona left to 'fate' ahead of death: Expert panel

Maradona left to 'fate' ahead of death: Expert panel

Mars Ingenuity helicopter given new scouting mission

Mars Ingenuity helicopter given new scouting mission

DH Toon | May Day: 'Government may or may not exist'

DH Toon | May Day: 'Government may or may not exist'

A jurist with an eye for detail and an ear for jazz

A jurist with an eye for detail and an ear for jazz

 