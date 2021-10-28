7 new judges appointed to Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana HC

Seven advocates appointed as judges of Rajasthan HC, Punjab and Haryana HC

Since the beginning of this month, the government has notified several appointments of judges based on recommendations made by the Supreme Court collegium

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Oct 28 2021, 16:29 ist
  • updated: Oct 28 2021, 16:29 ist

 Five new judges were appointed to the Punjab and Haryana High Court and two to the Rajasthan High Court on Thursday.

All seven were advocates before being made judges, according to the Department of Justice in the Law Ministry.

The ministry also notified the transfer of Justice K Lalitha Kumari from the Andhra Pradesh HC to the Telangana High Court.

Since the beginning of this month, the government has notified several appointments of judges based on recommendations made by the Supreme Court collegium.

The combined sanctioned strength of judges in the 25 high courts of the country is 1,098. As on September 1, there were 465 vacancies, according to data placed in the public domain by the Law Ministry.

Watch the latest DH Videos here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Haryana High Court
Rajasthan High Court
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

'Minnal Murali' trailer: Tovino turns superhero

'Minnal Murali' trailer: Tovino turns superhero

Uncertain future for the booksellers of Kabul

Uncertain future for the booksellers of Kabul

With floating farms, Bangladeshis adapt to survive

With floating farms, Bangladeshis adapt to survive

Pregnant women have slow response to Covid vaccine

Pregnant women have slow response to Covid vaccine

Pesticides may be behind rising C-sections

Pesticides may be behind rising C-sections

 