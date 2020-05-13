Seven-year-old raped inside quarantine centre in UP

In a shocking incident, a seven-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a youth inside a quarantine centre in Uttar Pradesh's Gorakhpur district, about 300 kilometres from Lucknow.

According to the police sources, the alleged culprit, who was a migrant worker and had arrived in Gorakhpur from Delhi a few days back, had been quarantined at a primary school in Belghat in the district.

The youth lured the victim, who was a shepherdess and was grazing goats nearby, into the school on the pretext of giving her toffee and allegedly raped her after taking her at a secluded spot inside the school premises.

Some passers-by, who rushed to the spot on hearing the cries of the victim, managed to nab the youth.

Sources said that the local villagers thrashed the youth badly and he was later rescued by the police and was admitted to the hospital. The victim was sent for medical examination, sources added. A case was registered in this regard, police said.

It was not clear if the youth had been tested for coronavirus infection. There were many migrant workers at the quarantine centre, sources said.