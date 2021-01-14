Many CBI officers booked for corruption, power misuse

Several CBI officers booked for corruption, misuse of official position

The CBI is tight-lipped about the embarrassing case in which its own officials are under scanner for allegedly taking bribe from bank fraud accused companies

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jan 14 2021, 14:16 ist
  • updated: Jan 14 2021, 14:25 ist
Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) logo at CBI HQ, in New Delhi. Credit: PTI File Photo

The CBI has booked several of its officers in a case of alleged misuse of official position and corruption in favouring companies accused of bank fraud, and started a search operation on Thursday morning, officials said.

The Central Bureau of Investigation is tight-lipped about the embarrassing case in which its own officials are under scanner for allegedly taking bribe from bank fraud accused companies, which were being probed by them, they said.

The search operation is believed to have spread across at least five locations, the officials said.

It is understood that some of these officers were allegedly receiving regular payments from the accused companies, they said.

