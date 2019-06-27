Several injured after clashes in Ludhiana central jail

At least a dozen persons, including policemen, were injured after clashes broke out between two groups of inmates at Central jail in Ludhiana in Punjab on Thursday.

The police resorted to several rounds of firing in the air to control the situation. One person, an under-trial, is suspected to have died in the melee, said sources. This is the second incident of lawlessness in Punjab jails in the last few days.

As the commotion escalated, at least 4 prisoners managed to flee the jail premises. However, all prisoners on the run were later caught by security personnel.

While the exact reason for the clash inside the jail compound is yet to be known, sources said that the clash was a result of rivalry between two groups. Gunshots could be heard from a distance. Reports said gas cylinders were used by inmates to conduct blasts. Inmates even chased and injured prison guards, including a DSP.

The chaos in jail on Thursday unfolded days after two jail inmates killed a prime accused in the case of sacrilege inside the Patiala jail. The deceased was a follower of the Dera Sacha Sauda sect. A gangster outfit had claimed the responsibility of the murder. The two incidents of chaos in jails in Punjab have put the government in bad light. Punjab has several gangster groups that have been giving sleepless nights to the police.

Amid the turmoil, fire broke out inside. Fire tenders were rushed to bring the situation under control. The entire area was cordoned off. Additional security has been deployed around the jail. Senior officials and deputy commissioner reached the jail premises to take stock of the situation.

SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal later demanded the immediate sacking of Jails minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa for the complete breakdown of law and order in jails in Punjab. He sought a judicial inquiry into the violent clashes and the subsequent fleeing of prisoners from the Ludhiana central jail.