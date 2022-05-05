Shah can’t see attacks on women in BJP states: Mamata

Shah can’t see attacks on women in BJP-ruled states: Mamata

'Mr Shah only wants to cause divorce between Bengali and Hindi speaking communities, between Hindus and Muslims'

PTI
PTI,
  • May 05 2022, 19:27 ist
  • updated: May 05 2022, 19:27 ist
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. Credit: IANS Photo

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday said Union Home Minister Amit Shah is spreading lies about the situation in West Bengal while turning a blind eye to the communal violence and attacks on women in BJP-ruled states.

The Centre is dispatching teams of NHRC and others to West Bengal following various incidents, but not to violence-affected Jahangirpuri in Delhi and UP where women are allegedly being attacked, Banerjee claimed. "Mr Amit Shah, are you the home minister of West Bengal, or the home minister of the entire country? From your acts, it seems you are solely obsessed with West Bengal," she said.

“Mr Shah only wants to cause divorce between Bengali and Hindi speaking communities, between Hindus and Muslims. Please don't play with fire" she added. Shah is currently on a visit to West Bengal.

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Amit Shah
Mamata Banerjee
BJP
India News
women
Violence against women

Related videos

What's Brewing

Board toppers in Chhattisgarh to win chopper rides

Board toppers in Chhattisgarh to win chopper rides

70% Indian workers feel burnt out as colleagues quit

70% Indian workers feel burnt out as colleagues quit

Andhra shocker: Family carries boy's body on bike

Andhra shocker: Family carries boy's body on bike

In Pics | Countries with most and least press freedom

In Pics | Countries with most and least press freedom

Record people without enough to eat in 2021: UN

Record people without enough to eat in 2021: UN

 