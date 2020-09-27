Sharad Pawar congratulates SAD for quitting NDA over farm bills

NCP supremo Sharad Pawar, one of the seniormost politicians in India, congratulated Shiromani Akali Dal for breaking ranks with the BJP and pulling out of the NDA.

"Congratulations to Sukhbir Singh Badal, President of Akali Dal and MP Harsimrat Badal, who under the leadership of Prakash Singh Badal pulled out of NDA in a protest to farmers’ bills. Thanks for firmly standing with the farmers," Pawar, a two-term Union Agriculture Minister, tweeted.