Sharad Pawar congratulates SAD for quitting NDA over farm bills

Mrityunjay Bose
Mrityunjay Bose, DHNS, Mumbai,
  • Sep 27 2020, 19:32 ist
  • updated: Sep 27 2020, 19:33 ist
NCP supremo Sharad Pawar

NCP supremo Sharad Pawar, one of the seniormost politicians in India, congratulated Shiromani Akali Dal for breaking ranks with the BJP  and pulling out of the NDA.

"Congratulations to Sukhbir Singh Badal, President of Akali Dal and MP Harsimrat Badal, who under the leadership of  Prakash Singh Badal pulled out of NDA in a protest to farmers’ bills. Thanks for firmly standing with the farmers," Pawar, a two-term Union Agriculture Minister, tweeted.

