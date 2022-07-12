Sena to support NDA's prez pick Droupadi Murmu: Uddhav

Shiv Sena to support NDA's presidential pick Droupadi Murmu: Uddhav Thackeray

Thackeray said the Sena is announcing support to Murmu without any pressure

PTI
PTI,
  • Jul 12 2022, 17:36 ist
  • updated: Jul 12 2022, 18:19 ist
Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray. Credit: PTI Photo

Shiv Sena will support NDA’s presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu, party president Uddhav Thackeray said on Tuesday.

Thackeray said the Sena is announcing support to Murmu without any pressure.

“Nobody pressured me in the meeting of Sena MPs,” he added.

"Tribal leaders of my party told me that this was the first time that a tribal woman is getting the chance to become the President,” he said. “Actually, going by the present political atmosphere, I should not have backed her. But we are not narrow-minded,” he said.

Uddhav Thackeray
Shiv Sena
Droupadi Murmu
NDA
Presidential Elections

