Twitter gets pulled up for showing Ladakh in China

Showing Ladakh in China amounts to criminal offence: parliamentary panel to Twitter

Twitter told the panel that the social media company respects the sensitivities of India

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Oct 28 2020, 15:17 ist
  • updated: Oct 28 2020, 16:26 ist
Representatives of Twitter appeared before the joint committee of parliament on Data Protection Bill. Credit: AFP Photo

Microblogging site Twitter's explanations to a parliamentary panel on showing Ladakh as part of China are inadequate and the act amounts to criminal offence attracting imprisonment of seven years, committee chairman Meenakshi Lekhi said on Wednesday.

Representatives of Twitter appeared before the joint committee of parliament on Data Protection Bill, 2019 and were questioned by the members on showing Ladakh as part of China, Lekhi said.

"The committee was unanimous in its opinion that Twitter's explanation on showing Ladakh as part of China was inadequate," Lekhi told PTI.

Also Read: Twitter shows Jammu and Kashmir, Leh as part of China; irate users lambast platform

However, representatives of Twitter told the panel that the social media company respects the sensitivities of India, she said.

"It is not a question of sensitivities only, it is a matter of India's sovereignty and integrity, showing Ladakh as part of China amounts to criminal offence which attracts imprisonment of seven years," Lekhi said.

Officials who deposed before the panel on behalf of Twitter India included Shagufta Kamran, senior manager, public policy, Ayushi Kapoor, legal counsel, Pallavi Walia, policy communications, and Manvinder Bali, corporate security.

Officials from the Ministry of Electronics, Information and Technology, and Ministry of Law and Justice also deposed before the panel.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Twitter
China
Leh
Ladakh
India

What's Brewing

Manasi Joshi: From losing leg to winning gold medal

Manasi Joshi: From losing leg to winning gold medal

Fungie, Ireland's missing dolphin, ‘goes with the tide’

Fungie, Ireland's missing dolphin, ‘goes with the tide’

Trump no good for comedy but comedians flourish

Trump no good for comedy but comedians flourish

Fossil of 50-million-year-old giant bird identified

Fossil of 50-million-year-old giant bird identified

 