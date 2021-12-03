Singapore fits into India's development journey: India’s Principal Economic Advisor Sanyal

Singapore fits into India's development journey: Sanyal

  Dec 03 2021
Singapore fits very much into what India will do in the next 30 years as part of the ongoing reform process and building on the past three decades of liberalisation, acclaimed economist and Principal Economic Advisor to the Indian government Sanjeev Sanyal has said.

Speaking at an event organised by a Singapore-based think tank on Thursday, Sanyal said India and its States have a lot to learn from Singapore's development programmes, especially in infrastructure, municipal management, waste and water management, as well as energy conservation.

"All of these are issues which India, at different scales of urban systems, requires to do," he said at the Seventh Lecture on 'After The Pandemic: India's Reforms and Renewal' organised by the Institute of South Asian Studies (ISAS) and the Indian High Commission here. The event was held virtually on Thursday.

Responding to a question on Singapore's relevance to reforms and redevelopment in India, Sanyal said: "It fits very much into what we are going to be doing for the next 30 years of reforms", particularly in the delivery of services.

"This is a journey (of India) in which Singapore has a lot to do," he said, pointing out the expected developments and implementations of projects by India over the next 30 years as part of the ongoing reform process and building on the past three decades of liberalisation that was started in 1991.

Describing Singapore as an excellent example of development, he said, "We have a lot to learn from Singapore."

Separately, the ISAS, a think tank of the National University of Singapore, is partnering with the Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI) here in a project to guide investors and potential partners in Singapore on how best they can join the redevelopment programme of India, said Vinod Rai, the former Comptroller and Auditor General of India. Rai, the lecture chairperson and a Distinguished Visiting Research Fellow at ISAS, chaired the lecture.

"ISAS is working with MTI to study India's recent economic policies and their investment prospects and potentials. Apart from the central government's policies, ISAS is also focusing on state-level policies, with the aim of informing businesses and investors in Singapore of the economic possibilities in the country," ISAS said. 

