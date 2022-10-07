Six Indian prisoners died in Pak in last 9 months: MEA

Six Indian prisoners died in Pakistan in last 9 months: MEA

MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said the deceased included five fishermen

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Oct 07 2022, 17:52 ist
  • updated: Oct 07 2022, 17:52 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Six Indian prisoners died in Pakistan in last nine months and India has raised the issue with Islamabad, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Friday.

MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said the deceased included five fishermen.

The situation is alarming. All the dead had completed their sentences, he said at a media briefing.

It is the responsibility of Pakistan to ensure safety of Indian prisoners in that country, he said.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Pakistan
India News
Ministry of External Affairs
World news

What's Brewing

Nirula no more: City cherishes 1st encounter with pizza

Nirula no more: City cherishes 1st encounter with pizza

Areca's red byproduct yields a 'green' dye

Areca's red byproduct yields a 'green' dye

Forest dept makes Jamboo Savari succeed despite hurdles

Forest dept makes Jamboo Savari succeed despite hurdles

Cubbon Park aquarium to get modern tech soon

Cubbon Park aquarium to get modern tech soon

Google Pixel 7, 7 Pro: Price, other details revealed

Google Pixel 7, 7 Pro: Price, other details revealed

 