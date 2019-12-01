Six-year-old raped, murdered in Rajasthan's Tonk dist

A six-year-old girl, whose body was found on Sunday morning, was allegedly raped and murdered in Tonk district of Rajasthan, police said.

According to the police, the girl was missing since Saturday afternoon from her school. Her body was found 500 metres away from the government school she studied in, her body was found in a school uniform and her belt wrapped around her neck. Police said that the preliminary investigation suggests that she was strangulated.

Vipin Sharma, additional superintendent of police headquarters, Tonk told DH, "The initial investigation suggests that she was kidnapped by some unknown person who took her to a deserted area where she was first raped and later murdered. And accused could have laid her body at the place close to the school".

Sharma added that the police found her body around half a kilometre from her school, a spot in the village covered with bushes. "She was wearing the school uniform and the belt was wrapped around her neck, suggesting that she was strangulated", he added.

The final rites of the girl's body took place on Sunday evening, in Kheldi village of Aligarh town in Tonk. The post-mortem has been done and the police is waiting for the medical report for more details. An FIR under sections including 302 (murder), 376 (rape) of the IPC along with relevant sections of the POCSO Act is being lodged in the case against unknown.

So far police has interrogated some suspects, while the accused is still absconding.