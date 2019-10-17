Slowdown, govt apathy to affect India's future: Ex-PM

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh on Thursday said that the growth rate of Maharashtra has been declining from the last four years.

While interacting with the business community, professionals and media in Mumbai, Singh said that the current economic slowdown and government apathy will affect the future of people.

He said, "Much advertised double engine model of governance on which BJP seeks votes has utterly failed. Maharashtra has faced some of the worst effects of the economic slowdown. Manufacturing growth rate of Maharashtra has been declining for 4th consecutive years."

He said that Maharashtra, has been facing an economic decline for four consecutive years and that in the past five years the state has seen the maximum factory shutdowns.

"Industrial slowdown has impacted by rising Chinese imports. In 5 years, imports have risen by more than ₹ 1.22 lakh cr. Chemicals, fertilisers, electronic goods & automobiles manufactured in Maharashtra have seen rising import," he said.

Speaking on the high rate of unemployment, he pointed out that every third person in the state is unemployed. He said that it is no surprise that the youth are opting for low paying jobs.

"Distress prevailing in our rural areas will add to the unemployment problems as migration increases. As water shortages approach, the situation will worsen if not addressed soon," he said.

He said the BJP's model of governance has utterly failed as it is obsessed with trying to fix blame on opponents and unable to find a solution for strengthening the banking system.

"As demand & production have contracted due to economic mismanagement, business sentiments are down across the state & many firms face closure. The industrial slowdown is coming in India’s way to optimally utilise its demographic dividend," he said.

On the PMC Bank crisis, the former PM said, "I expect the government of India, RBI and the govt of Maharashtra to put their head together and provide a credible, pragmatic and effective solution to this case where 16 lakh depositors are trying for justice."

