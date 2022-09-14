Many hurt as Air India plane catches fire in Muscat

Smoke billows from Kochi-bound Air India flight in Muscat; several flyers injured

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Sep 14 2022, 14:51 ist
  • updated: Sep 14 2022, 15:09 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Several passengers were injured after smoke started billowing out of a Kochi-bound Air India Express flight at Muscat International Airport on Wednesday, according to a report by The Times of Oman.

All passengers were evacuated on slides after smoke started coming out of the passenger plane.

The incident took place while the aircraft was on the runway preparing for take-off from Muscat to Kochi.

More to follow...

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Air India
India News

What's Brewing

'Just doing my job', says record-setting Nepali climber

'Just doing my job', says record-setting Nepali climber

'Sticky, spiky grip': How do ants crawl on walls?

'Sticky, spiky grip': How do ants crawl on walls?

Ukraine designer evokes pain of war at NY fashion show

Ukraine designer evokes pain of war at NY fashion show

Ferrari woos super rich with $400K, petrol-fuelled SUV

Ferrari woos super rich with $400K, petrol-fuelled SUV

Queen and I shook hands: Former Karnataka MP

Queen and I shook hands: Former Karnataka MP

Over 7,800 artefacts unearthed in Tamil Nadu

Over 7,800 artefacts unearthed in Tamil Nadu

 