Smoke billows from Kochi-bound Air India flight in Muscat; several flyers injured

Several passengers were injured after smoke started billowing out of a Kochi-bound Air India Express flight at Muscat International Airport on Wednesday, according to a report by The Times of Oman.
All passengers were evacuated on slides after smoke started coming out of the passenger plane.
The incident took place while the aircraft was on the runway preparing for take-off from Muscat to Kochi.
More to follow...
