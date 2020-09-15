Smriti Irani tables 'diet chart for pregnant women' in LS; Initiative taken on Speaker's request

Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani on Tuesday presented to Lok Sabha a 'diet chart for pregnant women' and expressed the hope that members will ensure that 'Poshan Abhiyan' is implemented in their respective constituencies

In November 2019, Speaker Om Birla has asked the minister to prepare a diet chart for pregnant women and provide it to all members for circulation in their respective constituencies.

Tabling the diet chart in the House, Irani said it was prepared in deference to the wishes of the Speaker.

She said her ministry had constituted a committee, comprising representatives from ICMR, Health Ministry, and experts, to prepare the diet chart.

This is the first time that a 'diet chart for pregnant women' is being presented in Parliament, she said.

Poshan Abhiyan or National Nutrition Mission was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in March as the government's flagship program to improve nutritional outcomes for children, pregnant women and lactating mothers.

The month of September has been declared as 'Poshan Maah'.

"I would request all the members that despite challenges on account of COVID, they should try to implement the Poshan Abhiyan in their constituencies," Irani added.