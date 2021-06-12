Smriti Irani urges people to report child labour cases

Smriti Irani urges people to report child labour cases

World Day Against Child Labour, observed on June 12 every year, aims to raise awareness to prevent the same

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jun 12 2021, 13:04 ist
  • updated: Jun 12 2021, 13:35 ist
Irani said it is with people's participation that it can be ensured that children get a childhood they deserve. Credit: PTI Photo

On World Day Against Child Labour, Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani on Saturday appealed to every citizen to report instances of child labour on PENCIL portal or call on Childline 1098.

Reaffirming commitment towards combatting child labour, Irani said it is with people's participation that it can be ensured that children get a childhood they deserve.

Read more: 21 child labourers rescued in Dakshina Kannada, Kodagu between 2015-2020

"Every child has a right to education and a happy childhood. On World Day Against Child Labour, let us reaffirm our commitment towards combatting child labour. It is with people's participation that we can ensure our children get a childhood they deserve," Irani tweeted.

"I appeal to every citizen to report instances of child labour on PENCIL Portal http://pencil.gov.in or call on Childline - 1098. Because... We owe it to our children - the future of our Nation," she said in another tweet. 

World Day Against Child Labour observed on June 12 every year aims to raise awareness and activism to prevent child labour.

Check out DH latest videos:

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Child labour
Smriti Irani

Related videos

What's Brewing

Kamala Harris’ vice presidency is coming into focus

Kamala Harris’ vice presidency is coming into focus

Afghan Covid-19 patients struggle to accept diagnosis

Afghan Covid-19 patients struggle to accept diagnosis

DH Toon | Roy's TMC return rocks BJP high command

DH Toon | Roy's TMC return rocks BJP high command

Elephant herd causing chaos in China leaves one behind

Elephant herd causing chaos in China leaves one behind

Covid-19: Tracing outbreak origins is tricky business

Covid-19: Tracing outbreak origins is tricky business

Rover leaves 'China's imprint' on Mars

Rover leaves 'China's imprint' on Mars

'Sunflower' series review: Unengaging comedy-thriller

'Sunflower' series review: Unengaging comedy-thriller

Young, unvaccinated: India's vaccination drive stumbles

Young, unvaccinated: India's vaccination drive stumbles

Kim has no regrets as 'Keeping Up' reality series ends

Kim has no regrets as 'Keeping Up' reality series ends

 