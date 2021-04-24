Sonia Gandhi asks Rae Bareli DM to use remaining MPLADS funds for welfare of Covid-hit people

Sonia offers MPLADS funds for welfare of Covid victims

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Apr 24 2021, 21:14 ist
  • updated: Apr 24 2021, 21:42 ist
Congress president Sonia Gandhi. Credit: PTI Photo

Congress president Sonia Gandhi asked the Rae Bareli district magistrate (DM) on Saturday to utilise the remaining amount of her MPLADS funds for the welfare of the Covid-hit people of her parliamentary constituency.

She said as informed by officials, an amount of more than Rs 1.17 crore is pending in her MPLADS (Member of Parliaments Local Area Development Scheme) fund.

"Currently, the Covid-19 pandemic has spread across the country, due to which a large number of people have been affected and are facing a lot of difficulties.

"Hence, the above said remaining amount in my MPLADS fund may be spent on the safety and welfare of people in my constituency, Rae Bareli, and in buying other equipment required in the fight against Covid-19," Gandhi wrote in her letter to the DM.

She also authorised the DM to spend the amount and said there is no need for any reconfirmation from her in this regard.

Sonia Gandhi
Rae Bareli
MPLADs
COVID-19
Coronavirus
covid relief
Uttar Pradesh

