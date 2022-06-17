Sonia Gandhi being treated for fungal infection, post-Covid-19 symptoms

Congress President Sonia Gandhi is currently being treated for a fungal infection detected in her lower respiractory tract, along with other post-Covid symptoms. She is under close observation and treatment.

Party chief spokesperson Jairam Ramesh said in a statement that the 75-year-old leader was admitted to Ganga Ram Hospital on June 12 after bleeding from her nose following a recent Covid-19 infection.

"She was immediately put under treatment and underwent a related follow-up procedure yesterday (Thursday) morning," he said.

Sonia Gandhi has fungal infection in lower respiratory tract. Shenis currently being treated for it along with other post-Covid symptoms: @Jairam_Ramesh @DeccanHerald pic.twitter.com/Y0GXjeLYNR — Shemin (@shemin_joy) June 17, 2022

Ramesh, who was appointed the General Secretary in-charge of the party's communications department on Thursday, said a fungal infection in her lower respiratory tract was also detected upon admission. "She is currently being treated for it along with other post-Covid symptoms. She continues to be under close observation and treatment," Ramesh said.

Sonia Gandhi was earlier summoned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to appear before it in the National Herald case on June 8 but after she contracted Covid-19, the agency summoned her on June 23.

Her son and former party chief Rahul Gandhi has also been questioned since June 13 in the case.

Rahul had on Thursday sought exemption till June 20 from appearing before the agency, which later granted him the permission.

“The ED has just replied formally acceding to Rahul Gandhi’s request and has fixed his next date of appearance on Monday, June 20th,” Ramesh tweeted.