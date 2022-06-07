Sonia not to appear before ED on Wednesday

Congress president Sonia Gandhi will not appear before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday as she is still suffering from Covid-19 and has sought more time from the agency.

Party sources said she is yet to test negative for Covid-19. She had tested positive on June 2.

The ED had issued summons asking her to appear before its investigators in connection with a money laundering case involving National Herald.

Congress sources said a letter has been sent to the ED about her inability to appear before it on the scheduled time.

Congress had earlier said that its leaders Sonia and Rahul Gandhi, who had been summoned on June 13, will appear before the agency. Sources said Sonia would surely appear before the ED on the next summons and it was unavoidable because she has not recovered.

Rahul was asked to appear before the agency on June 2 but had sought more time as he was not in the country at the time when he was to record his statement.

The case relates to the alleged financial irregularities in the party-promoted Young Indian that owns the National Herald newspaper. The paper is published by Associated Journals Limited (AJL) and owned by Young Indian Pvt Limited.

Enforcement Directorate officials said they would record the statements of Sonia and Rahul separately under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act to understand the shareholding pattern, financial transactions and role of the promoters of Young Indian and AJL.

Sonia and Rahul are among the promoters and shareholders of Young Indian Ltd.

Earlier in April, the ED had questioned Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge and Congress Treasurer Pawan Bansal in the case.

This is the first time an investigating agency has summoned Sonia or Rahul in a case.