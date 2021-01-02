Sourav Ganguly suffers mild heart attack, hospitalised in Kolkata

Cricket board president and former India skipper Sourav Ganguly was hospitalised on Saturday afternoon after he suffered a "mild" cardiac arrest but is "stable", an official of the hospital where he is undergoing treatment said.

Ganguly, 48, is stable and doctors at the private Woodlands Hospital are considering whether he requires to undergo angioplasty.

"He had a mild cardiac arrest but is stable now. He requires to undergo several tests. We are checking whether an angioplasty is required or not. We also need to find out whether Mr Ganguly requires stent insertion or not," Dr Saroj Mondal, who is treating the stylish former batsman, said.

He is currently admitted to the critical care unit (CCU) of the hospital.

Ganguly complained of chest pain following a workout session on Friday evening and family members took him to the hospital this afternoon when the problem recurred.

A team of five doctors has been constituted to supervise his treatment, hospital sources said.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee expressed concern over Ganguly's hospitalisation.

"Sad to hear that Sourav Ganguly suffered a mild cardiac arrest and has been admitted to hospital. Wishing him a speedy and full recovery. My thoughts and prayers are with him and his family," Banerjee tweeted.

The development came at a time when speculations were rife about his joining politics ahead of the state assembly elections likely in April-May this year.

According to political circles in the state, the former batting great could join the BJP, but Ganguly himself never made his intentions quite clear about taking the political plunge.

Ganguly was officially entrusted with the task of heading Indian cricket in October 2019 at the BCCI's General Body meeting in Mumbai, ending a controversial 33-month reign of the Supreme Court-appointed Committee of Administrators (CoA).

He became the BCCI's 39th president succeeding C K Khanna, who was the interim head of the Board since 2017.

Ganguly's tenure was for nine months but he and Board secretary Jay Shah have continued nonetheless as the Supreme Court has still not ruled on the BCCI's plea seeking amendments to its new constitution, which put a cap on the age and tenure of office-bearers as recommended by the Lodha Committee.

Ganguly had earlier held positions in the Cricket Association of Bengal. The former India captain began as joint secretary at the CAB in 2014.