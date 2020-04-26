11 new coronavirus cases in Kerala, hotspots go up to 87

A doctor and two health workers were among the 11 people detected with COVID-19 in Kerala on Sunday, with the total positive cases so far touching 468.

Of the six new cases from the high-range Idukki district, one person had returned from Spain and two from neighbouring Tamil Nadu and three, including a doctor, had been infected through contacts,Health Minister K K Shailaja said.

Five cases were reported from Kottayam district-- one person had come from outside the state and the remaining, including two health workers, had been infected through contact, the minister said in a press release.

With samples of four people-- one each from the districts of Thiruvananthapuram, Malappuram, Kannur and Kasaragod--, returning negative on Sunday, 342 have so far been cured of the infection.

At least 20,127 people are under observation in various parts of the state, of whom 462 are in various hospitals, including 99 admitted on Sunday.

The samples of 22,954 with symptoms have been sent for testing and 21,997 samples are negative.

Kannur has the maximum number of positive cases-- 51, followed by Kasaragod 14.

The state has 87 hotspots now with the addition of Chattannurand Shasthamcottafrom Kollam and Manarkkadin Kottayam finding a place in the list.