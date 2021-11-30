163 differently-abled persons receive customised wheelchairs from IIT-M backed start-up

NeoMotion, a start-up incubated by the prestigious Indian Institute of Technology-Madras (IIT-M) has provided customised wheelchairs which it developed to 163 differently-abled persons.

IIT-M developed India’s first indigenous motorised wheelchair vehicle called ‘NeoBolt.’ NeoMotion has commercially launched ‘NeoBolt’ and ‘NeoFly,’ a personalised wheelchair designed to enhance the health and lifestyle of differently-abled persons.

The plan is to impact 1,000 Lives with a total CSR support of Rs 10 crore for 1,000 NeoBolt and NeoFly units in the next 12 months.

Cumulatively, a total of 29 NeoBolt motorized outdoor mobility attachments and 160 NeoFly wheelchairs have been donated to 163 Beneficiaries through three independent CSR projects, amounting to a total CSR funding of Rs 75 lakh.

“The user measurements and medical assessments are conducted remotely via video call with every wheelchair customised according to the beneficiary’s measurements and medical assessment. This is necessary since the wheelchair is like a part of the body and unless personalized according to the user, it could lead to several side effects such as back pain, shoulder pain,” IIT-M said in a statement.

Swostik Sourav Dash, Chief Executive Officer, NeoMotion, said the beneficiaries find the NeoFly and NeoBolt as a complete indoor and outdoor solution.

”The project model incorporates a percentage of the salary earned to be deposited in a corpus to fund the next set of NeoBolts for the next set of beneficiaries,” he said.

