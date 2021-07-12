2 Maldivian women to be heard in Kerala ex-DGP's bail plea

A court in Thiruvananthapuram considering the anticipatory bail plea of Kerala former DGP Siby Mathews accused in the ISRO espionage conspiracy case would be hearing those who were accused in the espionage case, including the two Maldivian women.
Hearing the anticipatory bail pleas of Mathews, Thiruvananthapuram principal sessions judge P Krishnakumar said that ISRO former scientist Nambi Narayana and Maldivian women Mariyam Rasheeda and Fousiya Hasan would be also heard before deciding on the petition. All the three had filed impleadment applications opposing the anticipatory bail of Mathews.
Mathews and 17 others, including former Kerala Police and IB officials, were arraigned in the conspiracy case registered by CBI as per the Supreme Court directive.
