In the wake of Covid-19 cases remaining high in Kerala, the state government has decided to strictly enforce social distancing norms again.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that 25,000 police personnel would be deployed at public places from Jan 29 to Feb 10 to ensure that social distancing norms are being followed by the people. He also urged people not to step out of home unnecessarily after 10 pm.

The state government is also likely to bring in more regulations in the coming days.