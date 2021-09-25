TN fishermen attacked, robbed mid sea by Lankan fishers

3 Tamil Nadu fishermen 'attacked, robbed' mid sea by Lankan fishers

The Lankan fishers came in 3 boats and attacked the Tamil fishermen with iron rods, snatched their catch, fishing nets, mobile phones, GPS equipments

PTI
PTI, Nagapattinam(TN),
  • Sep 25 2021, 13:53 ist
  • updated: Sep 25 2021, 15:34 ist
Representative image. Credit: PTI File Photo

Three fishermen from this district were seriously injured after they were allegedly attacked by a group of Sri Lankan fishers off the Kodiakarai coast early on Saturday.

The fishermen from Arucottuthurai near Vedaranyam came under attack when they were fishing a few knots southeast off Kodiakarai coast today, the Coastal Security Group (CSG) police said.

The Lankan fishers came in three boats and 'attacked' the Tamil fishermen with iron rods, snatched their catch, fishing nets, mobile phones, GPS equipment, before fleeing the scene, they said.

The injured fishermen returned to the shore this morning and were admitted to the Nagapattinam government hospital. Nagapattinam District Collector Arun Thamburaj visited the hospital and enquired about the treatment being provided to the fishermen.

Fisheries Department officials and CSG police are investigating the matter. Meanwhile, members of the fishermen association in Arucottuthurai launched a flash strike condemning the attack.

Tamil Nadu
India News
fishermen
Sri Lanka

