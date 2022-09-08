50 AIADMK MLAs in touch with us: DMK leader

50 AIADMK MLAs in touch with us: DMK leader R S Bharathi

30 district secretaries and two MPs of the AIADMK were also in touch with the DMK, R S Bharathi said

IANS
IANS, Chennai,
  • Sep 08 2022, 16:56 ist
  • updated: Sep 08 2022, 16:56 ist
DMK President M K Stalin. Credit: PTI Photo

DMK organising secretary and MP R S Bharathi Thursday said that 50 AIADMK legislators were in touch with his party for joining the DMK.

He was responding to the AIADMK leader and former Chief Minister, Edappadi K Palaniswami's comment on Wednesday that 10 DMK MLAs, who are fed up with the policies and corporatisation of the party, were willing to join the AIADMK.

Bharati said that 30 district secretaries and two MPs of the AIADMK were also in touch with the DMK leadership.

In an apparent retort to the AIADMK leader, Bharathi asked Palaniswami to reveal the names of the DMK MLAs who were willing to join the AIADMK. He said that once Palaniswami reveals the names of the DMK MLAs who were in discussions with the AIADMK, then he would disclose the names of the AIADMK MLAs who were in touch with the DMK.

To the allegations by Palaniswami that Udayanidhi Stalin, the son of M K Stalin, was calling the shots in the DMK, Bharathi said that Udayanidhi was only doing the role of an MLA. He rebuked Palaniswami and asked him as to how late Jayalalithaa brought Sasikala to the Tamil Nadu Assembly.

Bharathi said that several AIADMK MLAs, including Palaniswami had "prostrated before Sasikala". Bharathi asked as to what authority Sasikala was calling shots as a de facto Chief Minister during the AIADMK regime.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

DMK
AIADMK
India News
Indian Politics

What's Brewing

Onam 2022: 9 Best dishes to celebrate Thiruvonam

Onam 2022: 9 Best dishes to celebrate Thiruvonam

Congress leaders begin 3,570-km padyatra to unite India

Congress leaders begin 3,570-km padyatra to unite India

Miandad to Naseem: Pakistan's five six-shooting heroes

Miandad to Naseem: Pakistan's five six-shooting heroes

Jakarta's 'zombie' train confronts traffic apocalypse

Jakarta's 'zombie' train confronts traffic apocalypse

'Kartavya Path': Sneak peek into Central Vista Avenue

'Kartavya Path': Sneak peek into Central Vista Avenue

DH Toon: Bommai blames Congress for K'taka rain woes

DH Toon: Bommai blames Congress for K'taka rain woes

Kingsway to Kartavya Path: The history of the boulevard

Kingsway to Kartavya Path: The history of the boulevard

 